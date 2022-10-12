For the drive home in Morganton: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
