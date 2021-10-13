Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.