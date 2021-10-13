For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 de…
This evening in Morganton: Periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Frida…
This evening in Morganton: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. Winds light a…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expec…