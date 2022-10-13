Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
