Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.