Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

