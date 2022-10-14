Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is show…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The forecast …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecas…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Morganton. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednes…
Morganton's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Morganton. The foreca…