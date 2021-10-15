For the drive home in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 de…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today…
Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a v…