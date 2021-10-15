 Skip to main content
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

