Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
