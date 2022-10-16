 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Morganton. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

