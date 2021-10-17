 Skip to main content
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

