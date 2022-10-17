For the drive home in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
