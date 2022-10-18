 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

