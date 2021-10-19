Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton people will see temperatures in the…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Morganton's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It look…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a v…