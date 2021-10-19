 Skip to main content
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

