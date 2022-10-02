 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

