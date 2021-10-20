Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.