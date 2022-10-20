For the drive home in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening in Morganton: Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a c…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Morganton. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Morganton. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperat…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening in Morganton: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temper…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…