Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton people will see temperatures in the…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Morganton's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It look…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …