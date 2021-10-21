 Skip to main content
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

