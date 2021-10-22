This evening in Morganton: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
