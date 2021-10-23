For the drive home in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Morganton's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It look…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 …