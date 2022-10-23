 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 1 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

