This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Morganton. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
