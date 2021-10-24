 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Morganton. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert