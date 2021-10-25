Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
