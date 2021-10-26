Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.