Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

