Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.