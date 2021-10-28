 Skip to main content
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

