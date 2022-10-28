 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

