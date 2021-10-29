 Skip to main content
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

