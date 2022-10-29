Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.