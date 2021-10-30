 Skip to main content
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

