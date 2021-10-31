This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.