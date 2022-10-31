 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

