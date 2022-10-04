Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.