Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

