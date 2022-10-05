 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Morganton. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

