Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Morganton. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
