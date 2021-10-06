Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
