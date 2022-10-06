 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

