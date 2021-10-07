 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Morganton: Periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert