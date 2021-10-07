This evening in Morganton: Periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
