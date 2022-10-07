Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.