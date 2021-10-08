This evening in Morganton: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
