Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

