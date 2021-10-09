Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.