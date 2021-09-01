For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
