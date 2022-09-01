Morganton's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
