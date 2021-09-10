This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. How lik…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees…
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatu…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will s…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The fo…