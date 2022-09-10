Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Sunday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.