Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.