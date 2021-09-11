Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
