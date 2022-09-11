Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
