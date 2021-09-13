Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. How lik…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sunday. It looks …
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will s…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The fo…