Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Don't leave the…
For the drive home in Morganton: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfal…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skie…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees toda…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Morganton folks s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see some morn…