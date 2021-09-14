Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.